This is sure to piss off the people in the 44 other states who bought up Powerball tickets and who think that everyone in California is already rich. But the winning $2 billion ticket was sold in the Los Angeles area, we are now learning, and there is one $1 million winner in San Francisco.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history, $2.04 billion (if you take the annuity), has been won. I am sorry to everyone else who spent hard-earned money on tickets the last two weeks as the jackpot amount climbed. As KRON4 reports, the winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County.

One winning ticket that matched five out of six numbers was sold in San Francisco, and that will give its owner a big payday (or $1 million annuity).

There was an oddity with this drawing, in that it took about 10 hours longer than usual to occur — something about security protocols in all 48 lottery jurisdictions needing to be met, which they apparently were not at the scheduled drawing time of 7:59 p.m. PT on Monday.

The drawing happened around 6 a.m., and rather than airing live on TV screens, a recording of the drawing was posted to the Powerball website.

As the Chronicle reports, this of course had people crowing all over Twitter about "the fix" being in.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with the Powerball 10.

After the jackpot rose to over $2 billion on Monday night, this meant that the lump-sum cash payment to the winner was in the neighborhood of $1 billion.

Top image: George Hollins buys a Powerball ticket at the Shell Gateway store on March 26, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)