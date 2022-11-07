- The family of Alexis Gabe gave an emotional press conference Monday after Gabe's partial remains were discovered over the weekend. "Despite all the pain, anger, frustration, and grief, somehow, we're relieved she has been found," said father Gwyn Gabe. "We can bring her home." [KTVU]
- The 18,000-seat Chase Center was sold out on Saturday for the massive international spectacle that was the League of Legends World Championship. The competitors were ten Korean men — two teams of five — who are considered the best players in the world of this complex, multiplayer video game. [Chronicle]
- A Sacramento Superior Court judge has ruled that the state Victims Compensation Board must reconsider a wrongful conviction settlement for Maurice Caldwell, who spent 20 years in prison for the 1990 SF shooting death of Judy Acosta. [Chronicle]
- BART was experiencing 20-minute delays Monday evening due to wet weather. [KRON4]
- Once again, Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts Tuesday with your "I voted" sticker. [East Bay Times]
- The City of Berkeley is looking to ban all right turns on red. [SFGate]
- Apple's huge manufacturing infrastructure in China is starting to show some cracks, due to political tensions. [New York Times]
- The vacant former Walgreens at 740 Market Street may get subdivided into smaller retail spaces. [Hoodline]
Photo: Kyle Fritz