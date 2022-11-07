An investigation into a suspicious death has begun after a man's body was pulled out of the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning.

The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Monday, and as the East Bay Times reports, Oakland Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene near the Port of Oakland's Berth 35 — adjacent to the 5100 block of 7th Street. They were soon joined by the Coast Guard and Oakland police, and together they removed the body from the water near Jack London Square.

Firefighters tell the East Bay Times that the body was partially clothed, and appeared to have been in the water for several days.

The man's remains have been turned over to Alameda County Coroner's Office, which will now attempt to identify him, and investigate his cause of death.

Oakland has had 107 homicides this year to date, including a man gunned down Sunday night in the middle of the street in East Oakland, at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. This puts the city on track to potentially equal 2021's high homicide count of 124 — the highest total since 2012.

This body pulled from the Bay potentially marks the 108th of the year.

Photo: Derick Daily