The public light installation that's been glowing inside Golden Gate Park's Peacock Meadow since December was expected to dim entirely by the end of February; it's now been extended to shine until April 4.

The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department (SFRPD) and the San Francisco Parks Alliance (SFRA) announced back in December that Entwined, an installation by Bay Area artist Charles Gadeken, would grace Golden Gate Park to honor the 150th anniversary of the famous urban. When it debuted, it immediately became an Instagram darling — doubling as a much-needed, captivating distraction from the worsening COVID-19 pandemic at the time. But like all good and shiny things, it wasn't set to last forever and was originally presumed to be taken down on February 28th.

Went to Peacock Meadow in Golden Gate Park tonight to enjoy #GGP150 #Entwined @sfparksalliance @sfrecpark @gadeken_art - I’d love if they made this permanent. The lights made a part of the park that’s always been dark and empty in the evenings a hub for families and kids pic.twitter.com/zTPIrea5Ot — Urvi 😷💧🧼👏🏽 (@theurv) February 28, 2021

Well, that day has almost come and gone. And, thankfully, it looks like we can expect the 12- to 20-feet-tall trees that make up the piece to stay illuminated for a good while longer.

The SFRPD took to Twitter just before the weekend to announce the installation will stay lit until at least April 4.

Good news! If you haven’t seen Entwined in Golden Gate Park you have until April 4th to see it. Just be sure to wear your mask and practice social distancing. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/juQuJEuMKK — San Francisco Recreation and Park Department (@RecParkSF) February 25, 2021

"Good news! If you haven’t seen Entwined in Golden Gate Park you have until April 4th to see it," tweets the department. "Just be sure to wear your mask and practice social distancing. Enjoy!"

The LED bunches in the trees range in size and wax and wane between different shades of pinks, purples, and reds, while the fixtures closer to the soil — each meant to imitate a blade of grass — shine in blue-tinted greens; every piece of illuminated material is meant to mime some part of the natural world, be it a strong breeze cutting through a pasture or raindrops hitting a puddle.

For more information on the free piece of public artwork, including how to enjoy it while practicing propers social distancing, visit sfrecpark.org.

