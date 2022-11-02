Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and one 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and critically wounded outside an elementary school in Novato last week.

The stabbing happened after school hours outside Lynwood Elementary School on Monday, October 24, around 6:50 p.m., and no students were in the school at the time. Initial reports were that a group of teenagers was causing a "disturbance" in the school parking lot, and witnesses reported seeing several teens fleeing the scene after a boy was stabbed multiple times. The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was hospitalized in critical condition.

A second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was reportedly assaulted but sustained only minor injuries.

As KRON4 now reports, Novato police have arrested five juveniles and one adult in connection with the incident. The juveniles include three 13-year-old boys, and it's not clear where they attend school — Lynwood is only Pre-K through 5th grade. Also arrested were two 15-year-olds, and all five are said to be residents of Novato. They have all been booked into custody at Marin County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder.

One 19-year-old male, Emerson Gonzalez Ordonez, has also been booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, and aiding and abetting a felonious act.

No motive for the crime has been publicly discussed.

Following the six arrests, police say that they served multiple search warrants at area residences, collecting evidence.

"We would like to recognize the witnesses and community members that came forward with information that assisted in the investigation," the Novato Police Department said in a statement. "While this has been a very difficult case for our community, we recognize the care and concern expressed by our community for the victim and his family. We have worked tirelessly over the past week to identify those involved in this vicious attack."

The department says that the 16-year-old victim remains in critical condition this week and faces "a long recovery."

Photo via Lynwood Elementary