- A new study looking at the three-month period beginning with DA Brooke Jenkins's tenure found that SFPD officers stepped up enforcement against various crimes. The study seems to suggest that the cops were, in fact, purposely making fewer stops and arrests during Chesa Boudin's tenure. [Chronicle]
- The break-in at the Pelosi home was caught on security cameras, however no alarm went off when it occurred. Capitol Police were apparently monitoring the cameras, but did not take notice until a police cruiser arrived at the driveway. [CBS News]
- A small, 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. with an epicenter very close to that of last week's 5.1-magnitude quake. [KRON4]
- Some teachers at San Francisco's George Washington High School are staging a sick-out today over wages and recent payroll issues. [KTVU]
- A homeless man who was struck and killed this morning while crossing an intersection along Almaden Expressway in San Jose became the city's 30th pedestrian death of the year. [Mercury News]
- Berkeley's interim police chief of the last year and a half, department captain Jen Louis, is poised to be selected for the permanent position by the city council this month. [Berkeleyside]
- In-N-Out is planning a "giant shindig" in Pomona next year to celebrate the chain's 75th anniversary. [KABC]
- There is now a pretty clear through-line between "Russiagate" and Putin's meddling in the 2016 election and the goals of the current war in Ukraine. [New York Times]
- Adele says we've all been pronouncing her name wrong, and she pronounces it "Uh-dale." [CNN]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images