- After years at the No. 1 spot, SF is now the third most expensive city to rent in according to Zumper, with Boston taking the top spot, NYC at No. 2, and San Jose at No. 4. Though one could argue with the methodology here, as it only counts one-bedroom apartments, generally only counts rents on new construction apartments rather than longtime existing apartments. [Chronicle]
- Pop’s Bar at 24h and York Streets, established in 1937, is the latest addition to the San Francisco Legacy Business Registry. Legend has it that original owner Carl Joseph “Pops” Saxsenmeier was a bootlegger during the Prohibition era, and the bar’s fresh new Legacy Business certificate heralds their traditional 6 a.m. opening, though these days the bar opens at 11 a.m. [Hoodline]
- A group of street-racing cars caused a major rollover collision and pile-up in San Jose on Sunday night, injuring one. The one injured person “will likely never walk again,” according to the San Jose Police Department, and another suspect was arrested for DUI. [KTVU]
- A 16-year-old was stabbed in some sort of teen scuffle outside a Novato elementary school after school hours on Monday afternoon. [KPIX]
- Elizabeth Holmes’s lawyers are trying to get her guilty verdict tossed by hammering on the mental health of a lab director who testified against her. [Bay Area News Group]
- Mission Bay got a new park today, a 1.7-acre park called P3, which is an extension of Mission Creek Park. Check out the ribbon cutting below! [@LondonBreed via Twitter]
Today Supervisor @mattdorsey and I joined the Mission Bay community to celebrate the expansion of Mission Creek Park.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 25, 2022
This great new open space right near Oracle Park means even more space for residents, families, and workers to have and gather in this growing neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/flldmO5Ezu
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist