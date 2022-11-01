- Three BART passengers were robbed by a group of youths on Halloween night near Bay Fair station, and BART Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. Three of the four suspects are minors and therefore have not been named by law enforcement, and it may be prosecuted as a hate crime, as the victims said “the suspects made comments that they were targeted in part because they were Caucasian.” [KPIX]
- Alleged Paul Pelosi hammer attacker David DePape had his first court appearance Tuesday, and pleaded not guilty. DA Brooke Jenkins is charging DePape with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment of an elder, threatening the family member of a public official and several enhancements. But his public defender hinted at an insanity defense over DePape’s belief in conspiracy theories, and his telling police he was on a “suicide mission.” [Chronicle]
- 24th Street Indian soul food restaurant Ritu closed this weekend, but a new Greek food replacement from Gyro Xpress co-owner Bem Bulutoglu is already lined up to take the spot. The fare will be similar to Gyro Xpress, but will not share the name, because the other Gyro Xpress co-owner is not involved. [Hoodline]
- In the ongoing case of the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, in Georgia in particular, the Supreme Court ruled that Senator Lindsey Graham does in fact have to testify before the Georgia grand jury. [NY Times]
- Warriors point guard Steph Curry is getting a Hasbro action figure, as are seven other NBA stars, though these are clearly more for adult collectors than for kids. [Examiner]
- Former 49ers executive John McVay, who helped build the Bill Walsh-era 49ers dynasty, has died of undisclosed causes. He was 91. [KPIX]
