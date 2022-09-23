We have a description of the suspect who is still at large, in a Tuesday night random attack that has reportedly left a man with a “half detached ear” and facial scars “for life.”

The Mission District Police Station is on the lookout for a suspect described as Caucasian and blond, for a brutal Tuesday night beating at 18th and Valencia Streets, according to KTVU. At roughly 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, the victim Ramon Reyna, described by KTVU as 51 years old (though KRON4’s reports says he’s 52) was walking his Chihuahua, when confronted by a man who tried to instigate his own dog to attack Reyna’s dog. When the dog would not attack, the suspect assaulted Reyna so badly he required “20 stitches to close the injuries in his forehead” and with a “half detached ear.”

"His right ear, all the way from the bottom of the left lobe, all the way up to the middle of the ear, his ear got detached," his son Erick Reyna-Gilmore told KTVU.

The suspect reportedly tried to get his own dog the attack the Chihuahua, and when that didn’t happen, the suspect went after the little dog himself. Reyna bent over to scoop up the pup to safety, but then the suspect kicked him and the face and beat him badly. Reyna got out his phone to film the man, but the guy swiped the phone and reportedly took off in the direction of Dolores Park.

A GoFundMe for Reyna’s medical bills describes the suspect as “a suspicious caucasian man with a red plaid shirt, a black dog, and blonde hair.”

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444. According to KRON4, “Officers have been canvassing the neighborhood, interviewing witnesses and collecting surveillance video for evidence.”

