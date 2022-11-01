The longtime boyfriend of slain Oakland dentist Lili Xu, who was accused of a murder-for-hire plot, stood to gain financially from her death. According to court documents and what Nelson Chia told investigators before taking his own life, he was set to make $1 million upon Xu's death as the trustee of her estate, which was worth over $12 million. [KTVU]

In an interview Saturday with CBS News, Governor Gavin Newsom blamed Fox News for "creating a culture and a climate" in which enemies should want to physically attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "I've seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi," Newsom said. "I don't think anyone's been dehumanized like she has consistently." [CBS News]

42-year-old David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer in his home on Friday morning, will be making his first court appearance today. [KQED]

Just yesterday, Donald Trump Jr. was mocking the attack on Pelosi, but today Donald Trump Sr. has come out saying the attack was "terrible," but using it as an excuse to say that crime in liberal cities like SF is "worse than Afghanistan." [The Hill]

A man was fatally struck by a SamTrans bus Monday night in South San Francisco. [NBC Bay Area]

A 39-year-old San Jose man, Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, was arrested last week in connection with the February murder of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo. [KTVU]

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay that further delays a 2019 request by the House Ways and Means Committee to subpoena Donald Trump's tax returns. [New York Times]

Taylor Swift has announced her Eras Tour, which will kick off in March but it won't make it to Levi's Stadium until July 29, 2023. [Instagram]

Top image: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference on October 06, 2022 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was joined by the governors of Washington, Oregon and the premier of British Columbia to sign a new climate agreement to further expand the region’s climate partnership. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)