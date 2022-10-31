San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday afternoon that state charges have been formally filed against alleged Pelosi attacker David DePape. Earlier in the day, DePape was charged with two counts in federal court, and he also now faces a state charge of attempted murder, and other charges, and he's being held without bail. [KPIX/CNN]

In a securities filing Monday, Elon Musk officially dissolved Twitter's board and named himself the sole director of the company, in accordance with the merger agreement. Board members Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li, and Mimi Alemayehou have all been relieved of their duties. [The Hill]

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, a pioneer among female sheriffs nationwide, resigned/retired abruptly from her office on Monday. Smith, who has held the office for 24 years, has been on trial for civil corruption charges for the last month, and a jury is currently deliberating in the case. She had previously planned to retire at the end of the year. [Hoodline]

For what it's worth to Oakland voters, Willie Brown has just endorsed Loren Taylor for mayor. [Chronicle]

A smattering of rain is expected across the Bay Area tomorrow into Wednesday, and the first chance of showers begins before dawn on Tuesday. [Chronicle]

President Joe Biden gave a press conference Monday in which he accused big oil companies of "war profiteering" in collecting the windfalls they have so far this year. [New York Times]

Taylor Swift made history today as the first artist ever to have 10 of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 10 tracks from her new album Midnights, released ten days ago. [Billboard]



Top image: San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins (R) speaks as San Francisco police chief Bill Scott (L) looks on during a news conference on October 31, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Jenkins announced state level charges against David Wayne DePape who attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, after breaking into their home. DePape is being charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to a public official and their family. The U.S. attorney has also filed federal charges against DePape. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)