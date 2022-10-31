BART's Balboa Park Station in San Francisco temporarily closed this past Friday after a man reportedly jumped underneath a train — which caused multiple police officers and firefighters to arrive on the scene and search for the victim.

On Saturday, we reported that a "major medical emergency" caused system-wide delays on BART and prompted one train to be completely evacuated at the Balboa Park Station. At the time, no details were released on the specifics of the medical emergency.

However, over the weekend, BART shared that the medical emergency involved a man who had reportedly jumped on the train tracks in an apparent suicide attempt.

According to KRON4, a train controller reported a man underneath the train at the station. Once alerted, multiple first responders arrived on the scene to search for the victim; witnesses had prior reported seeing the man jumping down onto the track as the train was coming.

The victim was eventually located — injured but still alert. They were promptly taken to a nearby hospital and placed on an involuntarily 5150 hold, which allows an adult who is experiencing a mental health crisis to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization hold when found to be a danger to others, or to himself, or herself, or themselves.

There is no evidence that foul play was at hand in the person finding themselves on the train tracks.

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons