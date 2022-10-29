- Friday evening, a BART train was evacuated due to a “major medical emergency" that led to a 20-minute delay across the entire rapid transit network. BART wrote on Twitter that the medical emergency happened at the Balboa Park Station, but has yet to provide more details about the emergency; once riders of the affected train were back at the station, they were reportedly told to "find another way home"; the station later reopened Friday night. [KRON4]
- For a more relaxed Halloween, make sure to stop by Pumpkin Carving at the Mission Arts Center today for pumpkin carving fun. [Mission Local]
- Even though Fleet Week was well over two weeks ago, San Francisco published a press release about "safety and preparedness" measures for the event yesterday — presumably by accident. [sf.gov]
- The boyfriend arrested in the apparent murder-for-hire killing of an East Bay dentist has allegedly died from suicide. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Jose police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a grandmother and her toddler grandson. [ABC7]
- If you're going to have your cake and eat it, too, make sure it's as decadent as possible. [Eater SF]
- Read a bit of the history behind San Francisco's foremost pumpkin patch, Clancy's Christmas Trees and Pumpkin Patch, before it stops selling gourds after Halloween. [Underscore_SF]
- In an effort to introduce more youths to farming practices in the Philippines, TikTok accounts are building a well of youth-focused content to create a new generation of farmers; the average age of a farmer in the country is 53 years old. [Mongabay]
- An opinion piece in the New York Times today suggests that the violent attack on Pelosi's husband marks another dangerous turning point in the country — one where Republicans on Capitol Hill will create a "haunting" future for us all. [NYT]
