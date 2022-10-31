- An 800-acre prescribed burn in Humboldt County sent smoke down into North Bay valleys over the weekend. The burn was happening in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, about 50 miles east of Eureka, and the highest concentrations of smoke arrived Sunday morning. [Chronicle]
- 22-year-old Joshua Hall of Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill several staffers of East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell, as well as Swalwell himself. Hall previously pleaded guilty to "impersonating Trump’s family members on social media to raise money for a fake political organization." [CNN]
- SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released some more details Sunday about the attack on Paul Pelosi to the media, and corrected some misinformation. Jenkins said there was no third person present at the home who opened the front door for police, as has been misreported, and that the attacker was looking for Nancy Pelosi, not Paul. Jenkins also alluded to the homophobic conspiracy theory retweeted and deleted over the weekend by Elon Musk. [KPIX]
- In another parallel to the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, accused attacker David DePape was allegedly carrying zip ties when he broke into Paul and Nancy Pelosi's SF home Friday morning. [Associated Press]
- A man was shot and injured Saturday evening near the Safeway in San Francisco's Balboa Park neighborhood, on the 5900 block of Mission Street. [KRON4]
- A 41-year-old man, Timothy Allen Allison, was arrested in Benecia early Sunday after being found hiding in a woman's bedroom closet with duct tape and a folding knife. [KTVU]
- Four people were sickened, one of them apparently gravely, due to a carbon dioxide vapor leak in a utility room at Los Angeles International Airport Monday morning — and all four were reportedly airport employees. [NBC Los Angeles]
- A 65-year-old Napa man has been arrested and faces charges relating to the touching of minor children in a San Rafael movie theater with his bare feet. [Bay Area News Group]
- A new Times/Siena poll finds that control of the Senate is going to hinge on neck-and-neck races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. [New York Times]
Top image: A shot from a wildfire camera in St. Helena showing smoke haze on Sunday morning, via Cal Fire