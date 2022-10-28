- It didn't take long — at all — for Twitter users to start testing the limits of how well the social media website will handle the chaos with Musk as owner. Conservative pundits have largely viewed the day as a triumph with Musk promoting Twitter will put an emphasis on pushing free speech (of all kinds), while others worry that the company could become a pit of misinformation and hate speech; many users Friday posted tweets that were in clear violation of community guidelines, seeing if they would be flagged and/or removed. [CBS Bay Area]
- San Francisco's two vacant storefront measures are quite different but have the same end goal. [SF Business Times]
- The Mission District's popular ice cream shop Xanath announced it won't be opening again anytime soon, citing woes and worries around another possible COVID surge that could force them to temporarily close and reopen. [Mission Local]
- We R Here is a revealing 55-minute portrait of Oakland's homelessness crisis — which was put together by homeless filmmakers. [Oaklandside]
- Millions of more inflation relief payments started going out today; those who qualify for the CA program will have payments issued between today, October 28, and November 14. [KRON4]
- In case you need a reminder: The Target store at the corner of Geary Street and Masonic Avenue is built atop a former graveyard that once held 40,000 bodies. [Underscore_SF]
- People actually dressed up in office regalia and held boxes filled with office supplies outside Twitter's headquarters today... pretending they were just fired from the social media company. [Bloomberg]
- The anti-vaxxer, pro-insurrectionist man accused of attacking Pelosi's husband inside their San Francisco home Friday is set to be charged with attempted homicide. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan