- A housing fight is afoot over in Berkeley over ADUs (alternative dwelling units), as local laws allow only one ADU per property in the Berkeley Hills’ Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone, but two are allowed in the flatlands. Berkeley City Council adopted a 2019 resolution limiting properties to one ADU in the Very High Fire Severity Zone, but the California Department of Housing and Community Development insists there should be two, so the City Council will have some deciding to do. [Berkeleyside]
- Facebook parent company Meta had a disastrous earnings call Thursday, causing its stock to fall to a six-year low, and Mark Zuckerberg's net worth fell by $11 billion in just one day. For those keeping score at home, in the year since Facebook changed its name to Meta, Zuckerberg has seen his new worth fall by more than $100 billion. [Bloomberg]
- It looks like the Supreme Court will be taking up at least one January 6th case, as Justice Elena Kagan issued an “administrative stay” Thursday in the case of Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward. It’s a short-term win for Ward, who will not have her phone records reviewed by the January 6 Committee, but it also indicates this matter may be heard by the full Supreme Court. [NY Times]
- The “food desert” Bayview District just got itself a 10,000 square-foot supermarket, as a new Lucky had its Grand Opening Wednesday at the Bayview Shopping Center plaza. [Hoodline]
- Oracle reportedly won’t hire any candidates from San Francisco anymore (nor New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Washington, DC, for that matter), because they feel those employees will want higher salaries, and apparently Oracle is hurting financially. [New York Post]
- Looks like the iPhone 14 is pretty popular with consumers, as Apple’s revenue shot up 8% in the third quarter as a result of juiced-up iPhone sales. [NY Times]
