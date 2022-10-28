- The Elon Musk Era at Twitter has begun, and several top execs have already been let go. CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, top legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde, and General Counsel Sean Edgett were all fired on Thursday, and ominously, Musk tweeted, "the bird is freed."
- 41 of the 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were put on leave due to "unsuitable" psych evaluations last month have returned to active duty. The 47 officers were stripped of their duties in the wake of the double homicide allegedly committed by one deputy, Devin Williams Jr., and state authorities were auditing the department's hiring procedures as a result. [KTVU]
- There was a 3.0M earthquake down near Gilroy this morning. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Salinas man, 27-year-old Ari Gold, has been convicted of assaulting a peace officer and other charges, after an incident in which he brandished a firearm during a confrontation with police officers, while apparently high on meth and pot, and was shot by police resulting in him being paralyzed. [KRON4]
- In addition to the pedestrian, Huansu He, who was killed in a collision at 24th Avenue and Santiago Street on Monday, another woman was killed in a similar crash in the Sunset on Saturday, at 19th Avenue and Buckingham Way. [Streetsblog]
- It's 'Sharktober,' the time of year that migrating great white sharks are most prevalent off the Bay Area coast, but so far stories of sightings have been few — except for that pretty severe shark bite a surfer got up in Mendocino early in the month. [Chronicle]
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic talking to President Biden on Thursday, saying that the debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman didn't go so badly for Fetterman, but that the Dems are likely to lose a seat in Georgia. [New York Times]
Top image: The Twitter logo is displayed on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on October 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)