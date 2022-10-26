A shooting occurred just before midnight on Tuesday about a block away from the Bernal Heights Safeway.

The shooting happened at 11:56 p.m. on the typically very quiet 100 block of Coleridge Street, which is a block off Mission Street, near the Safeway store in La Lengua/Bernal Heights.

As KPIX reports, a 19-year-old woman was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. She is now hospitalized.

No arrests have been made and police declined to share any information about a suspect or suspects.

This is the first shooting to occur in the Bernal area since August, when a corner store owner was shot by a man upset that his lottery ticket wasn't a winner.

Anyone with information about Tuesday night's shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.