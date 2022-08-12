The owner of a Bernal Heights corner store was shot and injured Monday morning, and we're now learning from police that the motive apparently came from a disgruntled customer who thought he should have won the lottery.

Reports of Monday's shooting on the 500 block of Precita Avenue came in on Tuesday, only saying that an employee at a business had been shot and injured by an assailant who fled the scene on foot. KRON4 reported that the shooting followed a "conversation" between the suspect and the victim, and the station had pinpointed the likely business as Precita Park Cafe.

But while police have not publicized the name of the business, it now seems likeliest to have been Sam's Liquor at 580 Precita Avenue, at the corner of Precita and Florida, which is a California State Lottery ticket outlet.

As the Chronicle reports via the SFPD today, the 9:45 a.m. shooting took place after the suspect, a 55-year-old man, allegedly came into the store and expressed that he thought he should have won the lottery — presumably a drawing that took place over the weekend?

The suspect has now been arrested — he was located in the Mission District — and he is being held on multiple charges including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other weapons charges.

The victim, the owner of the store, is expected to survive what were non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.