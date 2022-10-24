- Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the woman whose body was found severely burned on an Antioch trail last week. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, but the suspects have not yet been publicly named. [East Bay Times]
- A suspect in a robbery and attempted kidnapping in Emeryville was fatally shot by Hayward police in Castro Valley today. The suspect fled to Castro Valley, where he allegedly fired shots near his ex-girlfriend's apartment building. He was spotted by Hayward police and chased to Eden Canyon Road off I-580, where he was shot amid a confrontation and attempted carjacking. [KTVU]
- Two men accused of killing 18-year-old Jerome Mallory, a cousin of DA Brooke Jenkins’s husband, want Jenkins's office removed from the case. Their attorneys say that Jenkins failed to disclose that she was actively critical of the handling of the case while it was under her predecessor, Chesa Boudin's, control. [Chronicle]
- Elon Musk has to close the deal to buy Twitter this week, or else he will face trial in Delaware's Chancery Court. The trial was previously delayed to allow more time for Twitter and Musk to come together and finish the deal. [CNN]
- One woman died and another was injured in a car collision at 24th Avenue and Santiago Street in the Outer Sunset Monday morning. [KRON4]
- A Sacramento public school teacher has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a teenage boy — her son's friend — who went missing in June 2020 and whose family says he just mysteriously returned earlier this year, sayin he was at that friend's house. [KPIX]
- A group of bike mechanics doing work on bikes on JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park to raise money for abortion-rights causes say they were unfairly targeted by Rec & Parks park rangers, and one supervisor in particular. [Mission Local]
- FYI, San Francisco has some of the most expensive fast-food burger combos in the U.S. — more than double what they cost in Tulsa. [KRON4]
- Of course Justice Clarence Thomas today temporarily stayed an order to compel Senator Lindsay Graham to testify before an Atlanta grand jury about the Trump administration's post-election shenanigans and his role in all that. [CNN]
- Sadly, we lost a great one today: Actor and scene-stealer Leslie Jordan died in a car crash Monday morning, possibly amidst a medical emergency. He was 67. [New York Times]
- And also sadly, Marina Submarine, a.k.a. Marina Sub, closed today as longtime sandwich master Q has decided to sell and retire. [Hoodline]
