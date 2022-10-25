- It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
- Convicted murderer Scott Peterson has been moved off of San Quentin's death row to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento, one year after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence due to a jury selection error. And the 50-year-old Peterson now has a new mugshot. [Associated Press]
- A Monday afternoon fire at a residence hotel in the Tenderloin, the Boyd Hotel on Jones Street, has displaced ten people and four pets. [KPIX]
- City council members in Redwood City approved an emergency ordinance banning gun stores from opening in the city — after two stores have applied to open in a shopping plaza since September. [KTVU]
- Last night was Diwali, the culmination of the Hindu festival of lights that has been celebrated over several weekends by tens of thousands in the Bay Area at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, in Cupertino, and elsewhere. [KPIX]
- Rapid at-home tests for COVID are likely somewhat less reliable at detected the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, but they will still work if used multiple times over days — and experts recommend swabbing the throat too. [Chronicle]
- Two right-wing operatives, including a Southern California man, pleaded guilty Monday to a robocall scam meant to scare Ohio voters ahead of the 2020 election. [Associated Press]
- Stopover spots for migratory birds on the Pacific Flyway, the lengthy route from Alaska down to Mexico and South America that many bird species take in the winter, are much fewer this year because of the drought. [Chronicle]