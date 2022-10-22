- A thief made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry at Mabel Chong Jewelry in SF Wednesday. Mabel Chong, who owns the store, chased after the man who fled with the stolen goods, though she was unable to catch him; a bracelet and gold necklace were taken, which were collectively worth around $6K; the incident was caught on surveillance camera around 12:30 p.m. this past Wednesday. [KRON4]
- An early morning fire Friday destroyed a vacant restaurant in Concord. The fire was reported at 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road, inside the boarded-up structure that was formerly the Imperial Seafood Restaurant; no injuries were reported and the blaze remained under investigation. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland's award-winning Mz Kettle’s BBQ has unexpectedly closed down. [Oaklandside]
- PG&E shutoffs around the Bay Area are still possible today with high winds forecasted for much of Saturday. [NBC Bay Area]
- If you see the Brown Cap ice cream truck in your neck of the woods, make sure you don't pass it without ordering its soft serve cup that has a Magic Shell-like coating. [Eater SF]
- ICYMI: A wayward sea lion decided to climb atop a CA State Parks car this week. [Underscore_SF]
- New research is showing that the effects of plastic pollution are "grossly underestimated," especially in relation to how they affect seabirds — which is worrisome news for the Bay Area, as it exists as a crucial part of the Pacific Flyway. [Mongabay]
- A federal appeals court put a temporary, administrative hold on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Friday, which now barred the administration from canceling loans covered under the policy. [CNN]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/DianeBentleyRaymond