- After six years of service, Old Devil Moon is expected to shutter for good in November. In an Instagram post published by the bar located at 3472 Mission Street, partners of the business announced with "heavy hearts" that the decision is the "best option," but suggest patrons of the beloved watering hole celebrate with them, rather than mourn — "we have lots of exciting Halloween events happening through the rest of October, trivia every Tuesday, and a blowout bash in the works for our last day." [Instagram]
- Snap Inc. is closing its massive 33,000-square-foot office in San Francisco. According to reports procured by Business Insider, Snap Inc. is in the midst of restructuring — performing cost-cutting measures across the board and relying more on remote work — that will see the company leave its SF office space, though its current lease doesn't expire for another two years. [KRON4/Bloomberg]
- West Oakland’s Ghost Town Brewing was handsomely awarded at the Great American Beer Festival. The East Bay brewery snatched three major medals and was named "Brewery and Brewer of the Year among breweries that annually produce between 5,001 and 15,000 barrels." [East Bay Times]
- A man was fatally struck Thursday afternoon by a freight train where Carleton Street intersects with the railroad tracks in Berkeley; the identity of the man has not been revealed yet. [East Bay Times]
- Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy is joining the Texas Rangers after a years-long break. [Chronicle]
- Here's a handy-dandy map that delves into how $10M of funding has been funneled in SF races for this upcoming election. [Mission Local]
- Amid the Boba Guys shop at 19th Street and Valencia apparently laying off most of its staff Thursday, more employees — past and current — of the boba tea chain have come forward, citing toxic workplace environments that include verbal belittling and working under hot indoor conditions. [Underscore_SF]
- Earlier Friday, the January 6 House committee subpoenaed former President Trump — which will likely set off a legal fight around compelling testimony from a past president. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/DianeBentleyRaymond