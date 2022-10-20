- Elon Musk reportedly wants to lay off 75% of Twitter’s workforce, that is, should this erratic, ongoing sale actually go through. The revelation comes from an email to potential investors (oh, does he not have the money?), and the Chron points out this would likely mean more bad news for a beleaguered downtown. [Washington Post]
- The original Boba Guys shop at 19th Street and Valencia suddenly shuttered Thursday, as apparently almost the entire staff was abruptly fired. According to Mission Local, “workers said they were fired for being caught on tape – a recording made without their consent – insulting the company’s founder during an in-store chat.” [Mission Local]
- It seems Golden Gate Park’s Stow Lake is named for a fellow with a history of raging anti-semitism, so a few SF supervisors are making efforts to have it renamed. Among other things, 1890s-era state Assemblyperson William F. Stow had proposed a “Jew tax” to drive Jewish people out of his Santa Clara-Santa Cruz district. [Chronicle]
- The seizure of fentanyl pills hidden in Skittles bags and other candy wrappers at Los Angeles Airport is feeding the new batch of paranoiac fire that fentanyl will be handed out in Halloween candy. [KGO]
- That vandal’s flooding of 100 Van Ness may cost upwards around $20 million to fix, and while 50 tenants are currently displaced, as many as 90 may be displaced over the course of repairs. [SFGate]
- A jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey of the sexual battery claim by Anthony Rapp from a 1986 incident, but Spacey still faces more lawsuits. [NY Times]
Image: Jennifer L. via Yelp