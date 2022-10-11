A major flooding incident occurred on the 11th floor of the apartment tower at 100 Van Ness, and it's allegedly the work of a vandal who lived in the building, and who was found at the scene.

Multiple social media reports went out early Tuesday about a fire alarm and flooding incident at 100 Van Ness, which is home to hundreds of residents who were awoken to the alarm around 5:30 a.m.

Images showed several inches of water in hallways, possibly on multiple floors, and flowing down stairwells like a waterfall.

Speaking of substandard housing: 100 Van Ness is flooding right now. It's from the 11th floor down. Looks significantly worse than 33 Tehama. I wonder if J. Tandler's parents own this place, too? pic.twitter.com/5RfaJhljCU — SRO Martha Stewart (@Wagnerian) October 11, 2022 Watery Mess. Residents at a SF apartment building woke-up to flooding. SF Police say a resident vandalized a water pipe and was arrested.

This is at 100 Van Ness. @svqjournalist will have the latest on @nbcbayarea at 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/dI2PMJgi47 — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) October 11, 2022

Somebody had a really good/bad time Monday night into Tuesday morning, and it ended with a hole apparently being busted in a wall in one of the building's stairwells, and a font of gushing water, perhaps from a fire line or other large water pipe, that had been broken open or otherwise unleashed.

The SF Standard reports that firefighters responded just after 6 a.m. and found a 46-year-old resident of the building "drenched in water" and located near the source of the flooding. That resident has been arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

Residents told the site that they saw a large hole in a wall in the western stairwell, around the 11th floor where the incident took place.

Because of the recent flooding incident(s) at 33 Tehama, residents immediately thought something like that had happened, before it became known that a vandal was at fault.

So far the suspect has not been publicly identified.

the 29-story 100 Van Ness, formerly an office tower for the California State Automobile Association, was converted into 418 rental units that opened for leasing in 2015.

Elevators in the building were disabled due to the flooding, and the extent of the damage is not yet known.

Updates as warranted.

Top image: Photo by Wagnerian/Twitter