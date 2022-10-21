- Early Friday, a school bus in San Jose with children onboard struck and killed an 18-year-old man on an electric scooter. The collision happened at 6:51 a.m. at South 10th and Reed streets, and the man on the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene. [Mercury News] Update: The victim has been confirmed as San Jose State football player Camdan McWright. [KTVU]
- Investigators say the Stockton serial killer suspect, Wesley Brownlee, used a ghost gun, likely because he couldn't legally purchase a gun as an ex-felon. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco Interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate with two other DA candidates Thursday night at SF State amid a disruption by protestors chanting "No justice, no peace!" [KRON4]
- Police in Piedmont are investigating an arson suspect who allegedly torched a pile of pallets at an Ace Hardware before torching Halloween decorations on two front lawns. [KTVU]
- Twitter's general counsel, Sean Edgett, sent a memo around to Twitter employees last night following a story in the press Thursday about Elon Musk's plans to lay off 75% of the the company's workforce, saying no such plans are in place since merger talks began, and this is all just "rumor and speculation." [Bloomberg]
- ABC 7 did a segment Thursday night about the proliferation of planters on sidewalks in the Mission and Castro districts, which are intended to deter the homeless from setting up encampments. [ABC 7]
- A closed and boarded-up restaurant in Concord, Imperial Seafood Restaurant, went up in flames around 4 a.m. Friday, leading to a large blaze that is now under control. [KRON4]
- Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in jail for contempt of Congress, for refusing to testify before the House January 6th Committee over the summer. [New York Times]
Photo via Stockton Police Dept.