According to Pew Research, San Francisco has the second-highest percentage of Thai people in the United States — behind only Washington, D.C — and the fourth-largest overall Thai population in the country. Thus, it is not altogether surprising that our city is home to some of the top Thai masseuses and masseurs, as well. This list comprises the best spas in San Francisco for Thai massage therapy.
Bhuddha Raksa Traditional Thai Massage
#1 of 14 Best SF Thai Massage Therapists
★★★★★
2462 Mission St. San Francisco, CA - The massage facility Bhuddha Raksa Traditional Thai Massage offers traditional Thai bodywork. This high-quality therapeutic massage is aimed to restore the body's balance and wellness. Thai massage can decrease chronic pain and stress, promote physical function and stability, and even improve athletic performance. It offers a personalized experience that focuses on restoring the body's natural energy flow while addressing specific issues such as injury, disease, or stress. At Bhuddha Raksa Thai Massage in San Francisco, the massage therapists utilize a blend of traditional Thai massage, acupressure, yoga, and tai chi to induce profound relaxation. Visit the clinic to learn more about the many types of traditional Thai massage and to make an appointment. Bhuddha Raksa Traditional Thai Massage is owned and operated locally. For further details, please visit their website.
Thai Massage by Linda
#2 of 14 Top Thai Massage Spas in San Francisco
★★★★★
2040 Union St 2nd Fl, San Francisco - Thai Massage by Linda is the best location to go if you want a unique and relaxing massage. Their skilled masseuses provide traditional Thai massages that will leave you feeling revitalized and invigorated. They are located in San Francisco and offer convenient appointment times, allowing you to see them at your convenience. Linda, one of San Francisco's Thai masseuses, provides a massage experience that cannot be replicated elsewhere. Thai Massage by Linda is the ideal location if you are seeking for a massage that will alleviate your stress and assist you to unwind. Their massages are intended to stimulate circulation and promote a feeling of well-being. They provide a choice of massage packages, allowing you to select the one that best meets your requirements. Contact them immediately to schedule an appointment.
Siam Orchid Traditional Thai Massage
#3 of 14 Leading SF Spas for Thai Masseuses
★★★★★
39 Polk St. & 518 Taylor St, San Francisco - Siam Orchid Traditional Thai Massage is a Thai massage studio in California that offers traditional, authentic, and therapeutic Thai massages. Within their studios, they offer individual and group massages, scrubs, and facials. There are numerous alternatives available at Siam Orchid Traditional Thai Massage for those in need of an efficient approach to relax or refresh themselves through massage therapy. Whether you're new to the field of massage or an experienced practitioner, a session at this San Francisco studio will leave you feeling calm and invigorated. Additionally, a vast selection of individual and group treatments are available on-site. Whether you're seeking stress relief at work or relaxation before or after an event, it can help you achieve your goals.
Ohm Thai Massage
#4 of 14 Top-Notch San Francisco Thai Massage Parlors
★★★★★
2275 Market St, San Francisco - Ohm Thai Massage is a San Francisco Thai Massage Spa headquartered in California that provides the greatest massage techniques, services, and amenities. In addition to traditional Asian motifs such as chopsticks and lanterns, they also contain more contemporary aspects such as geometric lines and colors amid a mixture of white accents. The Spa is tucked away in San Francisco, California's downtown. Ohm Thai Massage has provided San Francisco with the best massage services. Ohm Signature Massage, Ohm Muay Thai Massage, Thai Aromatherapy Massage, Traditional Thai Massage, Thai Therapeutic Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Thai Deep Tissue Massage + Foot Reflexology, Swedish Massage, Office Syndrome, Thai Foot Reflexology, and Mobile Massage are their exclusive massage therapies. All of these services are offered at reasonable rates. If you want to have the best massage in San Francisco, this massage parlor is a terrific location to go.
House Of Rejuvenate Massage
#5 of 14 Best Thai Massage Spas in San Francisco
★★★★★
41 Sutter St, San Francisco - House of Rejuvenate Massage is located in the Financial District of San Francisco. Using massage therapy techniques, they provide a variety of services and treatments to help clients reach their objectives. The studio is located in the basement of the Chancery Structure, a tiny, quiet building with a great deal of character. They believe that massage and bodywork should not be considered a luxury that only the wealthy can afford. Instead, it should be incorporated into an individual's general health management. The House of Rejuvenate Massage seeks to provide a secure place where individuals can connect with their bodies and learn more about wellness through their services. Their objective is to establish long-lasting relationships with all of their clients, regardless of age, gender, or disability. Those who utilize their professional bodywork and massage services will be able to maintain optimal physical health.
255 King St Suite C, San Francisco - Thy Spa is a tranquil, attractive facility that offers affordable luxury treatments. The personnel is attentive and the amenities are of the highest quality. It is the ideal location to unwind, refresh, and escape the daily grind. They include facials, massages, and body wraps, among other services. Their services will leave you feeling revitalized and energized. They stay open late, which is ideal for people looking to relax after a hard day. Your spa is an excellent option.
TubTim Siam Thai Massage
#7 of 14 Leading San Francisco Thai Massage Parlors
★★★★★
1769 Folsom St, San Francisco - Since 2016, TubTim Siam Thai Massage has been providing San Francisco with the best Thai massage experience. This type of massage is commonly referred to as "nuat phaen" in the Thai language. Their goal is to provide their clients with an experience that is both relaxing and effective. They use an ancient healing system that involves assisted yoga and acupressure. This type of massage can help ease the stress levels in your body and improve your overall health. It can also help you maintain a balanced mind and body. The result of their services is to make their clients feel rejuvenated and relaxed. The services offered by TubTim Siam Thai Massage include traditional Thai massages, oil massages, foot reflexology, and deep tissue massages. The traditional massage uses no lotions or oils. With their oil massages, they provide a choice of a Swedish massage or a Thai Aroma Massage. Reflexology is a way to gently manipulate your feet by putting pressure on certain areas of your foot to create an effect on other areas of your body.
Atlas Massage Center
#8 of 14 Best SF Spas for Thai Massage
★★★★★
2305 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco - Atlas Massage Center is a California-based massage therapy service provider. The business was founded in 2009 and provided a wide range of services like Swedish and Deep Tissue massage, Acupressure, and Reflexology. They also offer treatments such as sports, prenatal, couples, trigger point release, and more to help the client get relief from their pain or discomfort. Services include: Swedish massage – promotes relaxation through long sweeping strokes that cover the entire body. It focuses on the whole body while relaxing knots on muscles and softening muscles. Deep tissue massage – is best for pinpointing and releasing tightness and muscle knots. It helps to free adhesions that restrict movement and blood circulation. Prenatal massage – relaxes the mother-to-be's mind and body and helps prepare her for labor and delivery. Sports massage relieves pain, maintains flexibility, improves endurance, improves performance, repairs sports injuries, and reduces tension. Acupressure and Reflexology – it is especially effective in pain management and restoration. Through its wide range of services, Atlas Massage Center differs from other massage therapy services in various ways, including its trained therapists and professionals. They also give the option to choose a therapist based on the client's comfort level or needs.
Marina Thai Massage
#9 of 14 Top San Francisco Thai Massage Parlors
★★★★★
3288 Steiner St, San Francisco - Marina Thai Massage is a California-based massage clinic that provides customers with some of the best traditional Thai massages. They can provide exactly what you want if you're looking for a no-frills and no-nonsense massage experience. They offer authentic Thai massages, which are customized according to individual needs. Their therapists also provide spinal adjustment, cupping, and reflexology techniques to help relieve muscle tension or pain. All their services are tailored for your individual needs and can help you feel relaxed, comfortable, and refreshed. Whether you want to relieve chronic aches and pains, improve your flexibility and range of motion, or need to relax after a hard day's work, Marina Thai Massage has the expertise required to get the job done. They are committed to offering the best working conditions and pay scales possible. Knowing that the time you spend in their hands will be special, they strive to create a welcoming, relaxing atmosphere designed for your comfort.
Iyara Traditional Thai Massage
#10 of 14 Leading SF Thai Massage Studios
★★★★★
4328 Geary Blvd. & 1711 Haight St - Iyara Traditional Thai Massage is a California-based company. Iyara is comprised of therapists and therapists who are Thai natives. The massage technique they practice is focused on traditional Thai Therapy, which is geared toward relieving pain and restoring wellness. Iyara has been in business since 2000, when they started their business with just two practitioners at their office in Burlingame, California. Today Iyara has expanded to 17 offices throughout Northern California, with over 60 practitioners employed there. Iyara Traditional Thai Massage offers many massage services as follows: Thai Massage, Chinese Massage, Ayurvedic Massage. Each of these massage modalities is different. For instance, the Thai style focuses on pressure points while the Chinese massage is focused on stretching and relaxation. Ayurveda is a traditional healing system that is used in India and Thailand. Based on the ancient Hindu Ayurvedic practice, Ayurveda is believed to improve overall wellness through the use of a system of massage. The treatment rooms at Iyara are spacious and decorated with Thai flair. The walls are brightened with oversized prints and paintings, which provide a calming visual. The massage tables might differ due to the variety of approaches that Iyara has taken to their business.
Buddha Bliss Therapeutic Massage
#11 of 14 Top-Notch Thai Massage Spas in San Francisco
★★★★★
873 Sutter St Ste B, San Francisco - Buddha Bliss provides therapeutic massage services at their Lower Nob Hill location in San Francisco. They will concentrate on your body, voice, and thoughts using their years of experience and training to customize your massage using various methods. From high-ranking executives to pregnant women, triathletes to college students, they provide the treatment you need and don't avoid "difficult" situations. Buddha bliss therapeutic massage is dedicated to assisting you in getting rid of your troubles so that you may have an active, full life. They maintain a spotless home and adhere to a rigorous hygiene regimen to take every preventative measure against the Corona Virus. Humidifiers with HEPA filters and LED lights may assist purify the air and destroy germs and viruses. Each therapy room is equipped with operable windows for ventilation. The rooms are cleansed and disinfected after each session.
Rincon Chiropractic Acupuncture & Massage
#12 of 14 Best San Francisco Thai Massage Parlors
★★★★★
180 Howard St G4, San Francisco - Rincon Chiropractic Acupuncture and Massage is a California-based family wellness clinic dedicated to creating positive health outcomes for all. They aim to maximize your ability to live, work, and play with increased energy and vitality. They offer chiropractic care, acupuncture services, deep tissue massage therapies, and various healing modalities, such as cupping treatments that can help alleviate pain, spasms, or headaches. At Rincon Chiropractic, they serve patients from birth through old age to be able to restore function in every body system. Rincon Chiropractic Acupuncture & Massage is also committed to educating its patients about the benefits of wellness, prevention, and nutrition. They are dedicated to providing a friendly and comfortable environment where their patients can feel supported, respected, and cared for.
La Nee Thai Massage
#13 of 14 Top SF Thai Massage Studios
★★★★★
1453 Valencia St, San Francisco - La Nee Thai Massage is a health and wellness center offering clients several types of massage therapy services. They believe massage will help you live a happier life. Their business is located in San Francisco, California. While they accept walk-ins for massage sessions, it is best to set up an appointment so they can be fully prepared to take care of you. While it can be very challenging to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle due to the demands of work and domestic life, La Nee Thai Massage feels that massage therapy can help you relieve some of the pain and stiffness that you have become used to. Some of the massage services they offer include traditional Thai massage, prenatal massage, herbal massage, aroma oil massage, and reflexology appointments. Their goal is to help you feel relaxed and refreshed after a massage session. They work hard to ensure you feel comfortable coming back for further sessions.
Suchada Thai Massage
#14 of 14 Leading Thai Massage Spas in San Francisco
★★★★★
690 King St. & 38 Bryant St & 3699 17th St, San Francisco - Suchada Thai Massage is a company in San Francisco that offers massage and other services. It has three locations located in Embarcadero, the Design District and Dolores Park. Its locations have an ambiance in which traditional Thai and modern design are mixed along with artwork and music. This ambiance makes you feel like you're basking in the beauty and peacefulness of a Thai temple. The therapists at Suchada Thai Massage received their massage training in the United States. They have also received training in Thailand. This company offers Thai massages at its Embarcadero and Dolores Park locations. They also offer other types of massages, such as Thai Foot Reflexology, Swedish and Deep Tissue/Trigger massages. Its Design District location is an herbal spa where customers can enjoy a spa with natural plant-based ingredients. Additionally, it has a dry sauna.
