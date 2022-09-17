4328 Geary Blvd. & 1711 Haight St - Iyara Traditional Thai Massage is a California-based company. Iyara is comprised of therapists and therapists who are Thai natives. The massage technique they practice is focused on traditional Thai Therapy, which is geared toward relieving pain and restoring wellness. Iyara has been in business since 2000, when they started their business with just two practitioners at their office in Burlingame, California. Today Iyara has expanded to 17 offices throughout Northern California, with over 60 practitioners employed there. Iyara Traditional Thai Massage offers many massage services as follows: Thai Massage, Chinese Massage, Ayurvedic Massage. Each of these massage modalities is different. For instance, the Thai style focuses on pressure points while the Chinese massage is focused on stretching and relaxation. Ayurveda is a traditional healing system that is used in India and Thailand. Based on the ancient Hindu Ayurvedic practice, Ayurveda is believed to improve overall wellness through the use of a system of massage. The treatment rooms at Iyara are spacious and decorated with Thai flair. The walls are brightened with oversized prints and paintings, which provide a calming visual. The massage tables might differ due to the variety of approaches that Iyara has taken to their business.