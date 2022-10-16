A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood.

About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.

According to the Citizen app, the shooting occurred near 616 Larch Way, which is the same alley between Eddy, Turk, Laguna, and Buchanan streets where a person was shot on September 6 and later died from their injuries.

Early reports on the Citizen app suggested there were two victims and three assailants, but this has not yet been confirmed by the SFPD.

Police have reportedly shut down this one block, the 600 block of Larch Way, for an investigation.

Witnesses and the SFPD have advised that the suspect vehicle was a gray Honda CR-V with a CA license plate 8CEC613, and it was last seen heading westbound on Turk Street.

SFist will update this post as soon as more information is known about the number of victims and their status.

