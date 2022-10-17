- While there has not yet been a sharp uptick in cases of the flu in the Bay Area, there already appears to have been an outbreak at one San Diego high school, which has 1,400 kids out sick. Flu is "back with a vengeance," says Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF, warning everyone to get their flu shots because of a lack of population immunity thanks to two mild flu seasons during COVID. [KPIX]
- BART police said they arrested a man on Saturday who is suspected of attempting to sexually assault a young woman in an elevator at Walnut Creek Station on October 6. The man, Richard McDowell, 34, is from Pittsburg, and the victim was a 20-year-old woman from Daly City who escaped the attack. [KTVU]
- Two Sonoma County deputies shot and critically injured a man Saturday who they say fired at them, after they arrived to investigate a report of someone smashing car windows on West Napa Street in the town of Sonoma. [KTVU]
- The Marsh Fire in Contra Costa County, which was sparked in June and thought to be contained, continues to smolder in naturally occurring peat soils underground. [NBC Bay Area]
- A man died in a rollover crash on northbound I-880 at around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday near Fremont. [Mercury News]
- A separate single-car crash on I-880 near Hegenberger Road in Oakland killed one man on Sunday evening. [Chronicle]
- By the latest count, 58% of employees of the City and County of San Francisco live outside the city. [Chronicle]
- California's "inflation relief" payments have started going out, and if you got stimulus checks last year via direct deposit, you will receive yours first, now through October 25. [KRON4]
- Today's the day of the evidentiary hearing in Elizabeth Holmes's pre-sentencing saga, in which a prosecution witness, a former Theranos employee, is going to be asked about the regrets he expressed to Holmes's husband in August. [NBC Bay Area]
