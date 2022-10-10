An early evening fire spread to three homes between the Bayview District and Silver Terrace Sunday, and while the SF Fire Department was able to contain the blaze in under an hour, it still damaged three homes and left 15 people displaced.

Three houses on the 1900 block of Palou Avenue, near the intersection of Palou and Silver Avenue, are badly damaged while the SF Fire Department digs through wreckage this morning. The Chronicle reports that a two-alarm fire broke out in the neighborhood that was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, and quickly spread to two adjacent homes.

UPDATE: ACTIVE 2 ALARM FIRE AVOID AREA #PIO ON SCENE https://t.co/dZsWOHsWDe pic.twitter.com/6ntjyyIptx — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 10, 2022

There were no injuries or fatalities, according to the SF Fire Department. But a reported 15 people have been displaced from those three homes.

UPDATE: MEDIA STAGING LOCATED IN FRONT OF 1913 PALOU -- ACTIVE 2 ALARM FIRE- 3 HOMES AFFECTED-- NO INJURIES REPORTED. https://t.co/XlAVWZmVJl pic.twitter.com/eBQ8SUDcd4 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 10, 2022

KPIX reports that the fire was contained by 7:30 p.m., so it burned only a little less than an hour. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

UPDATE: FIRE CONTAINED-NO INJURIES-15 DISPLACED-2 HOMES MAJOR DAMAGE, 1 HOME MINOR2MODERATE DAMAGE- FIRE UNDER INVESTIGATION. @RedCrossNorCal ON WAY TO HELP DISPLACED- @shamannwalton @KCBSAMFMTraffic https://t.co/TNjmMms48r pic.twitter.com/9h7YuVaN2h — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 10, 2022

Just after 7:30 p.m., the SF Fire Department tweeted that two of the homes suffered major damage, and the third suffered moderate damage.

Thank you @SFPD @SFMTA_Muni @sfpublicworks @MySFPUC @RedCrossNorCal and the Silver Terrace community for your help and support as we contained this fire. @shamannwalton 2-ALARM FIRE CONTAINED 1900 BLOCK PALOU AVE pic.twitter.com/74trZYvY9g — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 10, 2022

But the 15 residents are still displaced, with no timeline on when they can return to their homes. The American Red Cross is currently aiding those displaced by the fire, while the SFFD investigation into the cause of the blaze continues.

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter