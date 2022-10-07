- Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]
- There was a carjacking early this morning in the Portola District. Around 1:38 a.m. Friday, two suspects — a man and a woman — stole a vehicle from a 42-year-old man, according to SF police; the male victim was not injured in the carjacking... but his vehicle and the two suspects still remain at large. [KRON4]
- Oakland police made an arrest in the city’s 100th homicide earlier this week. [Chronicle]
- So... there appears to have been an exotic dancer inside a San Jose fire department truck recently, which has sparked a good amount of outrage. [Hoodline]
- FYI: There will be a free outdoor concert with Cuban timba and Afro-Brazilian jazz fusion at Golden Gate Park tomorrow. [Mission Local]
- Did you know that Muni's new smaller buses include blue interior lights that glow like a nightclub after dark? [Underscore_SF]
- A grand jury report is accusing several Santa Clara city council members of getting too cozy with the 49ers. [Bay Area News Group]
- A tablecloth that the Beatles and Joan Baez doodled on before their Candlestick Park concert in 1966, stolen from an SF caterer days later, was finally returned to the family of the caterer and it’s being auctioned off. [Chronicle]
- Hurricane Ian is now linked to at least 119 fatalities in Florida — the state's deadliest storm since 1935.
