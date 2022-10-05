- A bunch of SF grocery stores already use them, but compostable plastic bags will become the law of the land in California by Jan. 1, 2025. One of the laws Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed makes single-use plastic "pre-checkout" bags illegal in grocery stores by that date. [Bay Area News Group]
- Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife got very testy with the city administrator at Tuesday's city council meeting over the relocating of hundreds of homeless people from the Wood Street encampment. Fife said she was "disgusted" that (former SFMTA director) Ed Reiskin hadn't pursued moving people to the Oakland Army Base, where Fife had proposed a shelter months ago. [Chronicle]
- The schools at Oakland's King Estates Complex, which was the scene of a shooting last week, have reopened for classes. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco firefighters saved four individuals from overdoses at 24th and Mission Monday night, thanks to Narcan. [SFGate]
- Two Santa Cruz teens were arrested Tuesday in connection with the beating and stomping of a homeless man who was hospitalized last week with critical injuries. [KPIX]
- People are still trying to figure out what Elon Musk is up to after he seemed to capitulate Tuesday in his deal to buy Twitter. [NY Mag]
- There are four more Omicron sub-variants circulating globally that could portend a third-in-a-row winter surge in the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- King Charles III's coronation is set for June 3, 2023. [Bloomberg]
Photo: Sean Boyd