- Wealthy socialite and known Trumper Dede Wilsey has contributed $350,000 to SF ballot measures in the upcoming November election, including $100,000 to the Yes on Prop D campaign to the pro-development YIMBY housing measure. As the Chronicle points out, “The irony is that Prop. D is backed by some of the same people and pro-housing YIMBY (Yes in my Backyard) groups opposing a measure Wilsey is bankrolling to reopen JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate Park.” [Chronicle]
- The drip-drip of commissioners whom Mayor Breed forced to sign resignation undated letters continues, and we now learn that Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris was forced to sign one. Meena Harris was a commissioner on the Commission on the Status of Women (she’s no longer on the commission), and the latest batch of revelations brings the number of undated resignation letters to 48. Apparently Breed also demanded a resignation letter from legendary KQED broadcaster Belva Davis. Belva Davis! [SF Standard]
- A Samsung pop-up store called The Galaxy Experience is coming (temporarily) to the shuttered former Uniqlo space in Union Square. The Galaxy Experience will remain open through October 28, and while this seems like a pretty niche appeal, apparently similar three-week Samsung pop-ups in New York and London drew a combined 106,000 visitors. [Hoodline]
- Trump is suing CNN for $475 million for defamation, and his Four Seasons Total Landscaping-caliber attorneys insist that “In the coming weeks and months we will also be filing lawsuits against a large number of other Fake News Media Companies for their lies, defamation, and wrongdoing.” [KPIX]
- The conservative majority on the Supreme Court didn’t really show their hand in oral arguments on an Alabama redistricting case that allegedly violated the Voting Rights Act, though Biden’s new appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson was hardly silent on the matter. [NY Times]
- Uber’s corporate employees now have a mandatory two-days-a-week in the office policy, with Tuesdays and Thursdays identified as “anchor days” where supposedly everyone has to be there. [KRON-4]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist