- Six descendants of the namesake of UC Hastings, Serranus Hastings, are suing the state over the name-change that is already underway. The state passed legislation to strip Hastings' name from the school, because of his historic connection to the genocide of Indigenous people, but the family members say they want the name to stay or they want Hastings' original $100K investment back with interest, i.e. $1.7 billion. [Chronicle]
- Investigators at the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office have just identified some remains from a 2004 cold-case murder as those of Shannon Vielguth, via DNA and online genealogy profiling. Vielguth's remains were found in 2008, and investigators now want the public's help to locate her killer. [KPIX]
- A small wildfire broke out today in steep terrain in the Santa Cruz Mountains, on Mount Umunhum in Santa Clara County. [CalFire/Twitter]
- A week after a standoff across the street from the Sunvalley Mall in Concord, police were again responding the mall on Wednesday and telling people to avoid the area because of an undisclosed "incident." [KTVU]
- Looking at wastewater surveillance, Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody says that the actual COVID case numbers in the county are likely two to three times the reported numbers. [KPIX]
- Beloved Mission District restaurant Delfina is finally returning, in new and expanded form, with pizza and cocktails on the menu, later this month. [Hoodline]
- Popular Richmond barbecue spot Black Star Pirate BBQ is closing its doors — but the owner recently opened another spot in Point Richmond. [Chronicle]
- The Warriors aren't sure if Klay Thompson will be ready to play when basketball season kicks off later this month, and he hasn't played in any pre-season games yet, apparently relating to his "injury history." [East Bay Times]