- Via the federal point-in-time count, we now have an estimate that California's statewide homeless population grew by 22,500 over the past three years. The number of homeless in the state was 173,800 as of February, and since 2019, the state has created 14,000 new shelter beds. [CalMatters]
- An East Bay Times editorial is calling for the mayor of Antioch, Lamar Thorpe, to resign. A recent investigation that detailed alleged sexual harassment of two subordinates while he was executive director of the Los Medanos Healthcare District adds to growing criticism of his behavior as mayor. [East Bay Times]
- The last phase of camp-clearing at the Wood Street encampment in West Oakland has begun, and is expected to last through November. The Oakland City Council just voted to come up with a plan to temporarily use a part of the Oakland Army Base to relocate some of the camp residents. [KTVU]
- One person died in a two-car crash on Old Rooney Ranch Road near Vasco Road in Livermore early Thursday. [East Bay Times]
- Palo Alto police are investigating a possible hate crime in which a driver allegedly yelled a racial slur before striking a cyclist with his truck. [NBC Bay Area]
- The former chief security officer of Uber has been convicted of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach. [Ars Technica]
- A federal appeals court has deemed the DACA or "Dreamers" program illegal, and says the Obama administration lacked the authority to create it, but it is leaving it intact for now. [CBS News / CNN]
Photo: Daniel Salgado