- So... a front loader crashed into a home in San Francisco today. According to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department, the construction vehicle also hit at least one car; no injuries were reported in the incident that occurred along the 3900 block of San Bruno Avenue, and it remains unclear as to how the large construction vehicle managed to crash into both the car and home. [NBC Bay Area]
- A meth dealer in SF was just sentenced to at least five years behind bars. 46-year-old Alejandro Alvares was sentenced following his guilty verdict in April for his connection in dealing more than 65 pounds of methamphetamine in San Francisco — an amount of the illicit drug estimated to have been collectively sold for tens of thousands of dollars. [CBS Bay Area]
- While on the topic of punishments: Two twenty-something Healdsburg men have been arrested on 21 counts of arson in relation to the 2021 Sonoma County fires. [Chronicle]
- Don't forget that car-free Valencia Street returns this weekend; only pedestrians will be able to travel along Valencia Street between 16th to 17th streets and 18th to 21st streets Saturday and Sunday during specific times. [Mission Local]
- There's a slew of prominent Bay Area chefs expected to open up restaurants in Las Vegas soon. [Eater SF]
- The recent anti-trans language used by D3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin is more damaging and dangerous than you might think. [Underscore_SF]
- As Hurricane Ian continues to weaken after hitting the Florida coastline as a Category 4 storm, officials have connected at least three dozen deaths to the record-breaking hurricane. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/photoquest47