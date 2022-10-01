- Late Friday night and into Saturday morning saw SF's famous marine layer grow thick in parts of the city. Twitter was aflutter with users sharing pictures of the fog hazing various parts of SF last night and into this morning; it looks like opaqueness, too, will linger well into the afternoon. [Twitter]
- This weekend's weather is going to remain a bit gloomy, too. Cloudy conditions are expected until at least Monday morning, with a slight chance of rain possible later today and Sunday. [Weather.com]
- Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting — which has been dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act" — that decriminalizes jaywalking in most instances. [CBS Bay Area]
- Vehicle-dwellers at a safe space parking lot in Palo Alto on Friday gained access to showers, laundry machines, library books, and clothing for job interviews. [KTVU]
- There's going to be an Indigenous dance party to welcome Dolores Park into the American Indian Cultural District today from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will include a long list of on-site activities and performances. [Hoodline]
- A deadly car crash Saturday evening in Burlingame killed one pedestrian and left another in critical condition. [ABC7]
- The death toll of Hurricane Ian has now risen to over 50 people — with this number likely to increase as the storm dissipates and allows for further damage assessment. [ABC7]
- The world's smallest primate, the mouse lemur — a creature that can fit in the palm of your hand as a fully grown adult — is barrelling toward extinction amid human-facilitated deforestation and the climate crisis. [Mongabay]
- Jimmy Carter, who's the oldest living former US president, turned 98 years old today. [CNN]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/Siri Staford