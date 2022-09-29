- Florida is beginning to assess damage, rescue stranded and injured people, and cleanup today after being hit hard by Hurricane Ian overnight. The Category 4 storm caused extensive flooding and infrastructure damage in the Fort Meyers area and elsewhere, casualties aren't yet known, and millions are without power. [New York Times]
- The state of California is now investigating how the Alameda County Sheriff's Office came to hire 47 officers whose psych evaluations deemed them "unsuited" for the job. Meagan Poulos, spokeswoman for the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), tells KTVU that it sent consultants to the county this week to look into this. [KTVU]
- There is some drama at the Daly City City Council, with one councilmember accusing another of assault. Councilmember Juslyn Manalo claims that fellow Councilmember Pam DiGiovanni assaulted her in City Hall and slammed a door into her back, and she tearfully reported this during a meeting on Wednesday evening. [KPIX]
- The three-day SFO food worker strike has ended, with workers winning better pay and free healthcare in a tentative deal. [NBC Bay Area / SF Standard]
- A 15-year-old Southern California girl, Savanna Graziano, who was the subject of an Amber Alert after an abduction by her father — who was a suspect in her mother's death — was killed along with her father Tuesday in a shootout with police. [New York Times]
- Three of the five boat-launch ramps at Lake Oroville remain closed due to the extremely low water level in the lake. [Bay Area News Group]
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, has filed for divorce, claiming the marriage is "irretrievably broken." [The Hill]
- 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. [Associated Press]
