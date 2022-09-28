- Highway 101 was briefly shut down in both directions Wednesday in Windsor, in Sonoma County, following a major injury crash. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Windsor River Road sometime around 11:40 a.m. [KPIX]
- San Francisco is pausing accepting new COVID rent relief applications because the city is too backlogged on processing current applications. [KQED]
- The Chronicle looks back and notes that incumbents for city offices almost never lose elections — but when they do it's because they're a mayoral appointee facing voters for the first time. [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco today to sign a package of new laws aimed at boosting housing production around the state. [ABC 7]
- The SF Department of Public Health says it administered over 1,000 doses of the MPX (monkeypox) vaccine at Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, and they'll be back out this weekend at Castro Street Fair. [Twitter]
- Sirhan Sirhan, the 78-year-old man who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in California in 1968, is challenging Newsom's parole denial before a judge this week. [KPIX]
- Under a new state law, starting in 2024, you can get 10-cent deposits back on liquor and wine bottles in California. [Associated Press]
- Lizzo got to play James Madison's crystal flute on stage in D.C. last night. [KQED]
