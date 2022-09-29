Wednesday's mass shooting on the campus of two Oakland high schools left six adults injured, and it remains unclear whether any of the victims are students.

Classes are canceled today at Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter School, which share the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street in Oakland's Eastmont Hills neighborhood. As KTVU reports, the campus serves around 600 students as well as serving as the headquarters for Sojourner Truth Independent Study, a separate program that does not have classes or students on site.

Since the schools were evacuated and the chaos was unfolding Wednesday afternoon, we have learned more details. The Chronicle reports that arriving police at 1:45 p.m. found two shooting victims inside the school, and the remaining four may have been outside the buildings. Reportedly two of the victims are carpenters employed by the school district, and we still don't know whether the other four victims were students or staffers.

Two victims have already been released from the hospital, and two others are pending release, the Chronicle reports, with the remaining two in more serious condition.

Initial reports on Wednesday suggested that all six victims were in critical condition.

The Chronicle suggests there may have only been one shooter, but multiple news sources reported, via witnesses, that more than one suspect entered the campus before the shooting began.

KTVU reports via a parent at the school that "she witnessed five potential shooters," and other witnesses suggested there were multiple gunmen. Oakland Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison tells KTVU that they are searching for "at least" one gunman, though there may have been others.

Police have yet to discuss any possible motive in the crime, or to say whether the shootings may have been targeted.

The shooting caps off a violent summer in Oakland, which is on track to have a similarly high number of homicides this year as the city saw in 2021. The city saw its 96th homicide on Tuesday, and last week was the deadliest so far this year, with eight people killed.

Because of where some of the students come from at Rudsdale — which serves primarily migrant teens — and BayTech, a charter academy with grades 6 to 12, the shooting was not necessarily a particularly traumatic event.

According to Antonio Ramirez, a BayTech counselor who spoke to the Chronicle, "The reaction has been mixed," and "A lot of them come from areas where shooting is part of their daily life. Some of them were shook. And for some it was another day."

Photo: Google Street View