The United States Geological Survey (USGS) registered a 3.5-magnitude earthquake near Mount Hamilton in the Diablo Range — less than 25 miles from downtown San Jose.

As noted by the Bay Area News Group, the tremor, which was reported around 3:55 p.m. Sunday, was centered near the southern edge of Joseph D. Grant County Park. At just five miles east of San Jose’s Evergreen Valley College, "weak" to "light" vibrations were felt in the surrounding area; USGS's Did You Feel It Map? shows the quake created vibrations that were felt as far away as Berkeley and Modesto.

Sunday afternoon's tremor was the strongest quake in Santa Clara County since a 3.6 east of Alum Rock Park in June 2021, according to records by USGS.

No damages were reported from today's earthquake in the South Bay.

Image: Screenshot via USGS