- Fire crews continue making progress controlling the largest wildfire this year in California — with 60% of the blaze presently contained. "Fire activity Friday proved minimal, with mostly smoldering and creeping interior activity," reads part of an update from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group; containment is expected to increase over the weekend, though warm weather conditions and a drop in humidity are expected to increase fire activity. [nwcg.gov]
- All CA counties have left the CDC's “high” category for COVID-19. Just about 62% of counties in the U.S. also do not have “low” community COVID levels, based on hospitalization and case metrics. [Chronicle]
- Local real estate experts are predicting that Bay Area rents could swell by an additional 5% to 10% before the end of the year. [ABC7]
- Hundreds of youths convened in downtown Oakland Friday to march against environmental racism and "all forms of violence." [Oaklandside]
- Art Explosion's fall open studios are this weekend; more than 100 artists will open their studios at 2425 17th Street and 744 Alabama Street Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. each day. [Facebook]
- Temperatures in the 70s and 80s will linger today and into tomorrow, which is good news for the scantily dressed Folsom Street Fair attendees. [Twitter]
- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has published a report recently that highlights how "ropeless" fishing gear can greatly reduce the number of whale deaths from entanglements; an estimated 300,000 whales, dolphins, and porpoises a year die after being injured in nets or lines. [Mongabay]
- Tropical Storm Ian is expected to intensify over the weekend and make landfall in Florida as either a Category 2 or Category 3 hurricane. [CNN]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/DianeBentleyRaymond