A lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company was recently filed with the San Francisco Superior Court that alleges the company was responsible for the Mosquito Fire. And, of course, the utility released a statement on Friday deflecting its implied liability.

In a bit of not-all-too-shocking news, a suit filed in the SF Superior Court claims the wildfire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties was ignited by PG&E's "poorly maintained utility infrastructure" — an accusation that's proven to be true, time and time again. Since 2017, PG&E has been blamed for more than 30 wildfires that have collectively killed more than 100 people, destroyed 23,000 homes and businesses, and burned millions of acres across the Pacific Northwest.

Evening Update 9/23/22 76,781 acres; 60 percent contained.

For more information visit:https://t.co/PWZkn8Vku1 pic.twitter.com/HjvVsx6NXo — USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) September 24, 2022

According to KCRA 3, the recent complaint was filed on behalf of residents in both counties who have been impacted by the Mosquito Fire, which, as of Saturday afternoon, is 60% contained and has burned over 76,000 acres.

“PG&E continues to act negligently and has been responsible for more than 1,500 fires across the states leading to deaths, property destruction, financial burdens, and ruined lives because of their poorly maintained utility equipment,” the litigation firm Singleton Schreiber said in a press release.

Here are a few photos of our crews during the #mosquitofire - Our crews have returned home safe. @SFFFLocal798 pic.twitter.com/VdbotnuVGW — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 24, 2022

However, the United States Forest Service told the local news outlet that the cause of the fire is "still under investigation"; no new updates about the cause of the fire have been released yet.

Following the filing, PG&E released the following statement on Friday saying they "remain focused on reducing wildfire risk across our service area."

"PG&E’s most important responsibility is the safety of our customers and the communities we serve," the statement reads. "We are grateful for Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service for their work in containing the fire. Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service have not made a determination on the cause of the fire. We remain focused on reducing wildfire risk across our service area, and are committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers and communities safe."

As of publishing, 6,473 incidents have altogether burned 365,140 acres across California this wildfire season, according to CAL FIRE.

Photo: Courtesy of Twitter via @Tahoe_NF