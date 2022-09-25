- A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
- The University of California’s Hastings College of the Law will now be known as the College of the Law, San Francisco. The name change was made after concerns were brought about the association with the 19th-century rancher, who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans; Newsom signed legislation into law approving the change; the school’s graduates include former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. [CBS News Bay Area]
- A preliminary 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast in NorCal near Eureka yesterday afternoon; no damages or injuries were reported, and there were no tsunami warnings or watches issued. [KTVU]
- Cal Academy's new exhibit focuses on the world's insects — which represent the group of animals that make up about 90% of all species on earth. [ABC7]
- With housing prices and rents climbing, a key factor in securing generational wealth is disappearing alongside those trends: the starter home. [NYT]
- Florida has enacted a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ian making landfall; the storm has continued to intensify and will likely reach Florida as either a Category 2 or Category 3 hurricane. [CNN]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/DianeBentleyRichmond