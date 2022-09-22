The delayed but much anticipated new hotel on Market Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, the LINE, finally opens its doors next week, and with it comes a new rooftop restaurant/lounge, and a new fine-dining restaurant as well as a lobby bar.

The residential half of the building at 950-974 Market Street, the Serif, already opened for homebuyers last year, and as the SF Business Times reports via developer Group i, 48 of the building's 242 condos have sold so far with six more under contract.

But the LINE, which had been slated to open early last year, was delayed by the pandemic, and will start taking guests as of September 30. The LINE brand, a sister brand to the Saguaro in Palm Springs, launched in 2014 with the first hotel in Los Angeles's Koreatown, and it now has locations in Washington D.C. and Austin as well.

SFist reported a few weeks ago about the restaurant concepts coming to the new, 236-room hotel, which are called Rise Over Run (the rooftop lounge) and Tenderheart. Both are being run by Executive Chef Joe Hou, a former pastry chef who has worked in the kitchens of New York's Per Se and the NoMad (a hotel also operated by the LINE group), as well as Palo Alto’s Bird Dog and SF's Le Fantastique and Angler.

We still don't have menu details from either, but it sounds like Tenderheart will open first with the hotel, and Rise Over Run is slated for "mid October," per the hotel website. Then in December, the hotel's bar from mixologist Danny Louie, dubbed Dark Bar, will open as well.

The website says that Tenderheart will feature "a menu of comforting yet light, colorful musings of flavor and discovery," and nods to "Executive Chef Joe Hou’s Chinese-American upbringing [that] reflect the Bay Area’s rich culinary history."

L.A.-born Alfred Coffee is also coming to the hotel, with its Instagram-worthy coffee and tea drinks.

A room at the LINE hotel San Francisco.

Per the Business Times, there's another ground-floor space in the flatiron-shaped "prow" of the building that is still up for grabs, and could end up being another restaurant — though the developer says they're in talks with a brewery and a grocer at the moment.

The Magic Theatre has long been attached to the project as well, with plans to open a black-box theater offshoot of its Fort Mason-based operation, but that is apparently only taking up about 2,000 square feet. The theater company announced plans in 2016 to launch an after-school program in the space for local youth called Magic Labs. It's not clear when that may open, and the theater has no mention of it currently on its website — and all of its 2022 season has been postponed to 2023.

Rooms at the LINE start at $199 per night, but prices in October are already north of $300 on some dates.

We'll update you with any further details about the LINE's opening as we receive them.