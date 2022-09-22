- A man was fatally shot Wednesday night on an Oakland freeway. The shooting reportedly occurred on I-580, and the man ultimately crashed his van in the area of 51st Avenue and International Boulevard just before 11 p.m. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Red Hot Chili Peppers played at Oracle Park last night for Day Two of Dreamforce. Downtown restaurants and hotels are feeling the boost from the conference. [KTVU]
- The first round of California's "inflation relief" payments will be going out by direct deposit starting October 7. [KRON4]
- The Chronicle has the story of a longtime Polk Street bartender and barber in the SF gay community who fell victim to a gift-card scam and lost his life savings. [Chronicle]
- Friends at the Oakland Islamic Center are mourning the loss of beloved community member and father of four Belal Esa, who was shot and killed Monday night. [KTVU]
- A 6.8M earthquake in Mexico last night caused a "tsunami" in the Devil's Hole aquifer cavern in Death Valley. [KRON4]
- Mark West Creek in Sonoma County had all but dried up due to the drought, but suddenly it filled with water after last week's 4.4M earthquake in Santa Rosa. [KPIX]
Photo: Rodrigo Soares