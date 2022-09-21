- The reward has been upped by the SFPD to $100,000 for information on a suspect who killed a homeless couple in the Mission in 2016. Back in May 2021, they upped the reward to $75,000 in the case of the murders of 51-year-old Eddie Wayne Tate, and 27-year-old Lindsay Elaine McCollum, who were shot in the box they were residing in at 16th and Shotwell in Dec. 2016, and clearly there haven't been any leads since then. [KPIX]
- Oakland City Councilmember Loren Taylor now has all the mayoral endorsements to be the city's next mayor. Not only has termed-out Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf thrown her endorsement weight behind Taylor for the job, but SF Mayor London Breed, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, and former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs have all officially gotten behind him as well. [Chronicle]
- Taylor and three other candidates for Oakland mayor, Seneca Scott, Ignacio Delafuente, and Tyron Jordan, all weighed in with their thoughts on the city's latest spate of violence and homicides. [KRON4]
- A 26-year-old San Francisco man, Thomas Ortiz, in jail for the last five years for the New Year's Day 2017 homicide of Ernesto Rosales at the intersection of 26th and Shotwell, was just found not guilty by a jury for reasons of self-defense. [KRON4]
- A 26-year-old Oakland woman, Cesia Medina-Zuniga, has been charged by the feds for dealing meth and "rainbow" fentanyl to an undercover federal agent in SF's Tenderloin. [KRON4]
- The prosecution has filed its objections to Elizabeth Holmes's attorneys' attempt to get Holmes a new trial, encouraging the judge to dismiss it outright and calling it a "ploy to delay her inevitable sentencing," which is set for October 17. [KPIX]
- Michelle Obama is coming to the Masonic on her latest book tour December 10, and you can pre-register now to get notified of the on-sale date for tickets. [KPIX]
- The 100-year-old Roosevelt Tamale Parlor on 24th Street has closed permanently — for the second time in seven years, but this time it looks to be for good. [Hoodline]