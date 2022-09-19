- SF's school board is backtracking once again in the face of backlash and a threat of a lawsuit, this time over its decision to declare two Muslim holidays as days off from school. The board decided last month to add Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to its district calendar as days of no instruction, but they face a lawsuit over there not being similar accommodations for Jewish holidays or other cultures' holy days, and now they plan to vote on a backtracking resolution Tuesday. [Chronicle]
- UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says he, for one, is "astonished" that President Biden declared the pandemic "over" — and he says we are only in "a lull" right now and the pandemic is only over "in our minds." [KRON4]
- A violent assault near the UC Berkeley campus Monday morning, at the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue, is being treated as an anti-Asian hate crime. [KRON4]
- Uber got hacked last week by a teen hacker affiliated with Lapsus$, but the company said its customer support operations were "minimally impacted and are now back to normal." [TechCrunch]
- San Francisco’s Geary Theater, which is the main house for ACT, is going to be renamed the Toni Rembe Theater, after the San Francisco philanthropist and longtime ACT board member — and it comes following a $35 million gift from an anonymous donor. [KQED]
- 49ers QB Trey Lance underwent a successful ankle surgery today, and doctors say he'll be good to play next season. [KTVU]
- Berkeley's beloved Blondie's Pizza is coming to the Stonestown mall. [Hoodline]
- A judge in Baltimore has vacated the conviction of Adnan Syed, the subject of the first season of the Serial podcast, based on new evidence in the case and prosecutorial misconduct, and Syed is now a free man. [New York Times]
Photo: Kevin Berne