- To those who celebrate Folsom Street Fair as the full eight-day Leather Week, realize the 2022 proceedings begin with Sunday’s LeatherWalk to the Leather Pride Festival. The LeatherWalk departs City Hall at 11:30 a.m., then heads to the 12th and Division Streets area where a few streets will be closed. The 21 Hayes will be slightly rerouted Sunday morning and afternoon. [SFMTA]
- Those disgusting migrant drop-offs by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis include “two busloads” dropped off near Kamala Harris’s Washington, D.C. residence. At dawn Thursday, an estimated two dozen migrants were dropped confused with no idea where they were at Harris’s U.S. Naval Observatory home, clutching whatever belongings they had. An unnamed church in the neighborhood intervened and took them in. [KGO]
- DA Brooke Jenkins’s office sued SF construction firm Cullinane Construction over an alleged $5.8 million worth of insurance and tax fraud. Also named in the suit is Cullinane Plastering, and quite wildly, the two brothers Denis and Jeremiah Cullinane are both still at large with warrants outstanding. [Chronicle]
- That San Ramon man accused of making death threats against Sen. Scott Wiener over teen vaccination legislation was found guilty. 51-year-old Erik Triana was convicted on seven of eight counts, including criminal threats and illegal gun possession. [KRON-4]
- That Rainbow fentanyl has officially made it to the Bay Area, two weeks after a federal warning that the stuff was gaining popularity. [Chronicle]
- The suspect who hit an SFPD officer while trying to flee from a stop during a catalytic converter theft has been identified, [KPIX]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist